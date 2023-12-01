JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,577 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $82,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70,123.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,741,000 after buying an additional 140,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $260.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

