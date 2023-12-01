JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $77.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.98% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $77,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

