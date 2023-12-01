JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $80.54 Million Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 501.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.09% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $80,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYT opened at $244.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.13.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.