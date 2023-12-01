JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $505.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $526.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.38. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

