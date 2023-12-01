JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.85

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 60633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,030,000 after buying an additional 1,954,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after buying an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

