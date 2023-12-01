Karin Kersten Buys 74,399 Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) Stock

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) insider Karin Kersten bought 74,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £34,967.53 ($44,167.65).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ASAI opened at GBX 51.10 ($0.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.14. ASA International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £51.10 million, a PE ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

