Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLK. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OLK stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,616,000 after buying an additional 501,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,330 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,592,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.