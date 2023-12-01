Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Leju has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.