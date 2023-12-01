Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of LESL opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.