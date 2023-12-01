Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $4.50. Leslie’s shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2,219,183 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $907.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

