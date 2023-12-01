Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Shares of LQDT opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $118,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $439,571.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,116,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,586,325.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,936 shares of company stock worth $573,140. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.