Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of Littelfuse worth $73,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.3 %

LFUS stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $211.16 and a one year high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average of $258.72.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

