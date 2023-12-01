Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Shares of LUM opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$149.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.
About Lumina Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.