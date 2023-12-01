Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LUM opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$149.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

