Mark Alan Greenberg Sells 3,032 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alan Greenberg sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$14,617.58.

Mark Alan Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$19,261.20.

