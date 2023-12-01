Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53, a PEG ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and have sold 5,708 shares valued at $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

