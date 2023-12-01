MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $67.80 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

