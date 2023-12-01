MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $27,815.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,713 shares of company stock valued at $260,449. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

