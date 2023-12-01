M&G (LON:MNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 231.67 ($2.93).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.96. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,162.22, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.35 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is -11,111.11%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

