Michael Stuart Held Acquires 23,500 Shares of LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK.TO) Stock

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK.TO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stuart Held bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.45 per share, with a total value of 10,575.00.

Michael Stuart Held also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael Stuart Held bought 15,000 shares of LifeSpeak stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.55 per share, for a total transaction of 8,250.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Michael Stuart Held bought 2,000 shares of LifeSpeak stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.45 per share, for a total transaction of 900.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Stuart Held acquired 2,000 shares of LifeSpeak stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.41 per share, for a total transaction of 820.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Stuart Held acquired 10,000 shares of LifeSpeak stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.37 per share, for a total transaction of 3,650.00.

LifeSpeak Price Performance

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

