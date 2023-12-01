MKS Instruments, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MKS Instruments in a report released on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $114.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

