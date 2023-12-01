Model N (NYSE:MODN) versus Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Critical Comparison

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -13.60% 3.98% 0.91% Vimeo 2.04% 2.39% 1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Model N and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Model N currently has a consensus target price of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 55.12%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 88.21%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Model N.

Model N has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Model N and Vimeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $249.46 million 3.57 -$33.92 million ($0.90) -25.50 Vimeo $417.23 million 1.41 -$79.59 million $0.05 70.40

Model N has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vimeo beats Model N on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims, as well as Payment Management. In addition, the company offers implementation, application, business, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

