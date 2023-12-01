Morgan Stanley Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.80.

TSE IMO opened at C$76.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company has a market cap of C$42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$85.11.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.8132005 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

