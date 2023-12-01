Morgan Stanley Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $48.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

