Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NBR opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nabors Industries

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

