National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.33 and a beta of 1.23. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

