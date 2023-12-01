Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.62. 13,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 15,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

