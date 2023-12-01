NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXE

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.04. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.