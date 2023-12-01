Northern Trust Corp Acquires 131,179 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,510,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $65,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on U. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,902 shares of company stock valued at $26,424,312. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

