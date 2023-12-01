Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $59,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of VC stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

