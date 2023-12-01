Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,673 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BILL were worth $64,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in BILL by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

