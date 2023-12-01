Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,416 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $63,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $990,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Radian Group stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

