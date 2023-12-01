Northern Trust Corp Sells 63,249 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,249 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $63,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Okta by 1,043.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 232,071 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,324 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 196,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

