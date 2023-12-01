Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $64,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

