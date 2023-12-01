NovoCure Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.00). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

NovoCure Stock Down 0.6 %

NVCR stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

