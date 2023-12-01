NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,047 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $55,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRG opened at $47.83 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

