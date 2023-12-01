O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,277 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $126.88 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

