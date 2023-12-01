O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.