O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 145.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

MTG opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

