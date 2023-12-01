O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after buying an additional 3,542,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after buying an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 29.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CSFB cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AGI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

