O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.0 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $115.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.