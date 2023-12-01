O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.33 and its 200 day moving average is $211.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

