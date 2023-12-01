O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,462 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $75,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $58,268.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,469.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,159 shares of company stock worth $222,141. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $135.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.