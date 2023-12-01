OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

OceanaGold Stock Down 2.9 %

TSE OGC opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

