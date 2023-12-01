Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Onto Innovation worth $110,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $141.18 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

