Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Up 0.8 %

AEE stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

