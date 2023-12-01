Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $12.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$60.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.65.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

