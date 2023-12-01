Paul Elenio Acquires 2,500 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Elenio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Paul Elenio acquired 7,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00.

ABR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

