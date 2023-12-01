Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $425.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

