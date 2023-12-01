Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,288,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,359 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $84.22 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

