Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.